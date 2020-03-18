Ananya Panday Reveals That Janhvi Kapoor Is Her Biggest Competition In Bollywood

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most popular youngsters in the industry. Their fans have often compared them as both made their debut under a big production banner. Now, Ananya herself revealed that Janhvi is actually her major competition in the industry. Read to know more.

Ananya Panday considers Janhvi Kapoor her biggest competition

In an interview with a leading daily, Ananya Panday was asked several questions. Among them was about her major competition in Bollywood. Without taking much time, Ananya answered that Janhvi Kapoor is her biggest competition in this film industry.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, while Ananya Panday’s first on-screen role was in the 2019 released Student of the Year 2. Even after debuting one year after Janhvi, Ananya has appeared twice on the big screen. On the other hand, Janhvi’s second movie is still to be released in theatres. Although Janvhi Kapoor was seen in Netflix’s anthology film Ghost Stories.

During the interview, Ananya Panday was asked about things she would like to swap or learn from Suhana Khan. She answered saying that she would like to learn her dancing and acting skills. On swapping, Ananya said that she would love to swap her closet with Suhana’s.

Ananya Panday also talked about nepotism in Bollywood. She said that she still agrees that the star kids have an advantage and they get to meet people. They have easier access to people from the industry as they have grown up around them. The SOTY 2 star stated that as now she has got that chance, it is unfair for her to waste it. Ananya mentioned that she wants to make her father, Chunky Panday, proud.

Talking Further about nepotism, Ananya said that there are so many examples of such talented people who have not come from the film background. She mentioned Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma as examples. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star added that there are also actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done extremely well for themselves. Ananya Panday stated that it all comes down to the audience.

