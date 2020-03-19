Ananya Panday Reveals The Reason Why She Is Still Single; Watch Video

Ananya Panday, daughter of popular Bollywood actor Chunky Panday made her Bollywood debut in the film Student of The Year 2. In the movie, Ananya Panday was seen sharing screen space with actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The movie received mixed reactions from the audiences. Recently, Ananya Panday is making headlines after her appearance on Komal Nahta's talk show Starry Nights Gen Y. In the recent promo of the show which was dropped on the social media handle of Zee Cafe, Ananya Panday revealed the reason why she was still single.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Has Got Herself A Super Chef During Her Self Quarantine; This Is Who It Is

Also Read: Ira Khan & Ananya Panday Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Are Proof

Student of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra and Ananya Panday are known to share a fantastic bonding. During the interview, Ananya revealed that the fact why she was still not seeing anyone is because of Punit Malhotra. Ananya Panday further added that Punit Malhotra was protective of her and would not allow anyone to flirt with her. From the video, Punit Malhotra's protective and caring nature towards Ananya Panday is evident.

Ananya Panday was also trying a pick-up line on Punit Malhotra. Ananya asked Punit "Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again?”. The flirtatious pick-up line has captured everyone's attention online.

Watch the video here

On the work front, Ananya Panday's latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh received a great response from the audience. In the film, Ananya Panday was sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pendekar. The film was the reboot version of the old Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Panday is also gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli which is directed by Maqbool Khan. The film will also feature Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday~Style Cues From Actors Who Aced The Off-shoulder Trend

Also Read: Ananya Panday, Sara & Others Prove Thigh-high Slit Gowns Are The Perfect Choice To Glam Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.