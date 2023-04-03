Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Seek Blessings At Tirupati Balaji

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya sought blessings at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. They were accompanied by the actress' sister Khushi Kapoor. The photos and videos from their temple visit are doing the rounds on the internet. While Janhvi wore a pink and mint lehenga, Shikhar opted for a white dhoti and red saafi.

Earlier, Janhvi and Shikhar were snapped spending some time together at the NMACC gala in Mumbai. Shikhar also posed with the actress' dad, film producer Boney Kapoor at the red carpet. Check out the video of Shikhar and Janhvi with Khushi Kapoor in Tirumala.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating since late last year. The rumoured couple has attended each other's family functions and get-togethers. They often drop mushy comments on each other's social media posts, fueling their dating rumours further. Shikhar recently went on a vacation with Janhvi and her family to celebrate the actress' birthday.