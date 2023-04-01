NTR Jr Begins Shoot For Koratala Siva's Film, Shares Video From NTR30 Sets

NTR Jr has begun the shoot for his project NTR 30. The RRR star, on Saturday, shared a video from the sets of the Koratala Siva film on his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. In the video, NTR Jr can be seen walking to the sets of NTR 30, while a text read, "Shoot Begins." The actor can be seen chatting with his director Koratala Siva. The film will also star Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, marking her Telugu debut. Sharing the video, NTR Jr wrote, "Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!" Check out the video below:

Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva ! pic.twitter.com/uKNFNtKyZO April 1, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor, on her birthday last month, shared a poster of herself from the film, confirming her association with the project. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30." Check out her poster below:

Reacting to the actor's poster, her co-star NTR Jr commneted, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday… Have a great one!" NTR Jr until a few days ago was busy with US trips. The actor recently attended the Oscars, where MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose bagged the award for Original Song. NTR Jr was also present at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.