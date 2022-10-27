Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Vijay Deverakonda's Relationship Status; Says 'He's Practically...'

Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna have been doing the rounds since the two worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. Yet, the two have never officially announced their relationship and have alleged that they are close friends. While Deverakonda and Mandanna's dating rumours came to surface again after the two were spotted jetting off together for a vacation, Janhvi Kapoor recently called the Liger actor "practically married."

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting one of her upcoming films. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Roohi star was asked to name three men from the film industry who she would want to see in her swayamvar. After giving the question a thought, Kapoor named Aditya Roy Kapur. She further added that everyone else in the film industry is married. When the Dhadak star was suggested Deverakonda's name, she quickly responded, "Vijay Deverakonda is practically married only na."

Kapoor's comment has left Deverakonda's fans stunned as they assumed the Good Luck Jerry star hinted at his rumoured relationship with Mandanna. Taking to social media platforms, a fan wrote, "Janhvi has confirmed Vijay-Rashmika relationship there," while another wrote, "It seems the rumours are true or else why would Janhvi say this so seriously."

Rashmika Mandanna addresses romance rumours with Deverakonda

Mandanna spoke with Mashable India earlier about her equation with her Dear Comrade co-star. The Pushpa actor revealed she finds it cute when fans link her up with Deverakonda. However, the actor denied having any romance with the Liger actor and said they have many mutual friends. She said, "See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends."

Last month, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the airport and reportedly boarded the same flight. The rumoured couple allegedly flew to the Maldives for a bride vacation as the Goodbye star shared several pictures on Instagram, but not a single picture featured Deverakonda. However, the two were again spotted returning to Mumbai at the same time.

