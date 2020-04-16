Janhvi Kapoor Craves For Cake Right Before Bed, Treats Herself With One In A Goofy Video

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayana, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a video, showcasing her goofy side as she treated fans with a cake video. Read details:

It's 'cake time' for Janhvi

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a video of herself, in which the actor gives a glimpse of her goofy side, as she mocks fans with her expressions. As seen in the video shared, Janhvi Kapoor is showing her chocolate cake. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen donning a full-sleeve sweater shirt. With the video shared, Janhvi Kapor wrote: "Jokes it a cake time" (sic). Take a look at the video shared:

INSTA UPDATE - #JanhviKapoor’s latest Instagram story pic.twitter.com/zn6GUv7jwk — Janhvi Kapoor Universe (@JanhviKUniverse) April 15, 2020

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Jahnvi has a busy schedule this year as the actor has quite a few releases lined up. The actor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana, which is helmed by Hardik Mehta. The much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. She also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

The actor is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht. The multi-starrer also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi will make her South debut with the N.R. Reddy directorial, Umaadhi.

When I held you in my arms, looked into your eyes, they looked like ocean to me today you have grown up to be a beautiful person inside out a true reflection of your ever endearing mother

I am a proud father

Happy Birthday Beta

We all love you a lots & will forever#JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/ngIEtBUoEW — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 6, 2020

