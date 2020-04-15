Beat Coronavirus Lockdown Blues With A Virtual Tour Of Tokyo Through Travel Bloggers

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, travelling seems to be on hold indefinitely. All those who had plans to visit Tokyo, Japan this year, can settle for virtual tours with Tokyo's photos. Many verified travel bloggers have posted beautiful pictures of Tokyo during their travels and these can be easily found on their social media.

Virtual tour of Tokyo during Coronavirus lockdown

Sensō-ji

Sensō-ji is a Buddhist temple located in Asakusa, Tokyo. It is also known as Asakusa Kannon Temple and is one of the most popular temples in the city of Tokyo. According to a legend, two brothers fished out the statue of Kannon, the goddess of mercy. Although the brothers dropped the statue into the river, it came back to them somehow. Consequently, they built the temple which is also one of the oldest temples in the country.

Gotokuji Temple

The Gotokuji Temple is also known as 'The Lucky Cat Temple'. The temple is located in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo. It is said to be the birthplace of maneki-neko or the 'luck-inviting cat figurine', 'neko' meaning 'cat'. The small statues show a cat sitting up with one of its paw lifted up in the air in a beckoning gesture.

Tokyo Tower

Tokyo Tower is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Tokyo. It is actually a communication and observation tower located in the Shiba-koen district of Minato, Tokyo. The structure of the Tokyo Tower is inspired by Paris' Eiffel Tower. However, it is painted white and international orange keeping in with the air safety regulations.

Tokyo Disneysea

This is a theme park inside Tokyo's Disney resort. It is located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture which is just outside Tokyo and is also one of the most popular tourist destinations of Tokyo. It was inaugurated on September 4, 2001, and licenses Walt Disney characters from the Walt Disney Company.

Streets of Japan

