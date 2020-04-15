Beat Coronavirus Lockdown Blues With A Virtual Tour Of Tokyo Through Travel Bloggers

Travel

Here is a virtual tour of Tokyo, the capital city of Japan during the Coronavirus lockdown through beautiful photos uploaded by popular travel bloggers.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, travelling seems to be on hold indefinitely. All those who had plans to visit Tokyo, Japan this year, can settle for virtual tours with Tokyo's photos. Many verified travel bloggers have posted beautiful pictures of Tokyo during their travels and these can be easily found on their social media. 

Virtual tour of Tokyo during Coronavirus lockdown

Sensō-ji 

Sensō-ji is a Buddhist temple located in Asakusa, Tokyo. It is also known as Asakusa Kannon Temple and is one of the most popular temples in the city of Tokyo. According to a legend, two brothers fished out the statue of Kannon, the goddess of mercy. Although the brothers dropped the statue into the river, it came back to them somehow. Consequently, they built the temple which is also one of the oldest temples in the country. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swedish Nomad | Travel Blogger (@swedishnomad) on

Also Read: Date Ideas While Maintaining Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swedish Nomad | Travel Blogger (@swedishnomad) on

Also Read: Comfort Books To Read Amidst The Coronavirus Lockdown To Ease One's Stress And Anxiety

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swedish Nomad | Travel Blogger (@swedishnomad) on

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Tips To Protect Your Mental Health Amid The Lockdown

Gotokuji Temple

The Gotokuji Temple is also known as 'The Lucky Cat Temple'. The temple is located in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo. It is said to be the birthplace of maneki-neko or the 'luck-inviting cat figurine', 'neko' meaning 'cat'. The small statues show a cat sitting up with one of its paw lifted up in the air in a beckoning gesture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swedish Nomad | Travel Blogger (@swedishnomad) on

Also Read: Sophie Choudry Turns To Baking During Coronavirus Lockdown

Tokyo Tower

Tokyo Tower is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Tokyo. It is actually a communication and observation tower located in the Shiba-koen district of Minato, Tokyo. The structure of the Tokyo Tower is inspired by Paris' Eiffel Tower. However, it is painted white and international orange keeping in with the air safety regulations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kadek Arini | Travel blogger (@kadekarini) on

Also Read: Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Try These Juices That Can Be Made With Limited Ingredients

Tokyo Disneysea

This is a theme park inside Tokyo's Disney resort. It is located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture which is just outside Tokyo and is also one of the most popular tourist destinations of Tokyo. It was inaugurated on September 4, 2001, and licenses Walt Disney characters from the Walt Disney Company. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Travel Blogger - Kenny Santana (@kartuposinsta) on

Also Read: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Museums Across The Globe Offer Virtual Tours

Streets of Japan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABDEEL | Travel Blogger (@viajeropeligro) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swedish Nomad | Travel Blogger (@swedishnomad) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Travel Blogger - Kenny Santana (@kartuposinsta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kadek Arini | Travel blogger (@kadekarini) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swedish Nomad | Travel Blogger (@swedishnomad) on

Also Read: Lockdown: National Gallery Of Modern Art Celebrates Foundation Day With A Virtual Tour

Also Read: Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Californian Tour Guide Starts Virtual Tours

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories