Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho Self-isolating With Three Tottenham Coaches In Rented House

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is living with three coaches in self-isolation. The Premier League has been under suspension since March due to the coronavirus UK situation and continues to be under suspension until the end of April. Meanwhile, the entire country is in complete lockdown due to the worsening coronavirus UK crisis.

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho quarantine underway

It is reported that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has a home in Belgravia, a locality close to Stamford Bridge. However, he is is now staying in a rented house in North London amidst the coronavirus UK lockdown. Other people in the Jose Mourinho quarantine include goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos, tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho and head of first-team performance Carlos Lalin.

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho in constant touch with Tottenham players

It is reported that Jose Mourinho is in constant contact with the core staff of Tottenham. He is also believed to be speaking with the first-team players via video conferencing on a regular basis. Reports also claim that Mourinho's new quarantine location is close to the homes of several players including the likes of Dele Alli. He even bumped into the midfielder to wish him on his 24th birthday from a safe distance.

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho criticised for breaking norms

Jose Mourinho made headlines recently after he was snapped training alongside three Tottenham players in the Spurs park. The manager was criticised for breaking the country's lockdown norms to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Tottenham also released an official statement condemning the same. He later accepted that he committed a mistake and apologised for the same.

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho apologises

Jose Mourinho apologised after he was criticised for breaking social distancing norms. He said that he accepted that his actions were wrong and against the government protocol. He also pleaded to the people that everybody should follow the government guidelines in this hour of crisis and cooperate with the NHS staff in the fight against the pandemic.

