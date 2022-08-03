Janhvi Kapoor Hails Brother Arjun's 'Ek Villain 2'; Latter Watches Her 'Good Luck Jerry'

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a brother-sister bond like any other pair of siblings. While they never fail to pull each other's legs on social media, they also make sure to support one another in their careers. Recently, both Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's respective films Ek Villain Returns and Good Luck Jerry were released on the same day, July 29. As both their film's released, they are making sure to laud each other for their performances.

On August 2, Janhvi Kapoor took out time to go to the theatre and watch her brother Arjun Kapoor's latest film Ek Villain Returns. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhadak star shared a picture from the cinema hall that featured a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor's Gautam. In the story, she added stickers that read, "TEAM VILLAIN" and "love IT" and tagged the actor. Resharing the story, a delighted Arjun Kapoor penned, "best feeling knowing u got ur team behind you..".

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also tuned in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch Janhvi Kapoor's latest crime drama Good Luck Jerry. The actor shared an Instagram story featuring the film's title and wrote, "currently watching."

Arjun Kapoor sends his best wishes to Janhvi Kapoor

Ahead of the film's release, Arjun Kapoor sent his baby sister his best wishes for her movie. Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor held a yellow-coloured smiling mask in his hand and promoted both films altogether. In the clip, he could be heard saying, "Life mein tumhe kabhi mile Villain ya Hero, bas ek baat yaad rakhna…keep doing your hard work with honesty, baki sab sort ho jayega dear Jerry." He further added, "Good luck Janhvi for Good Luck Jerry."

On Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns. After the crime thriller, the actor will be seen playing one of the lead roles in Kuttey. He will also share the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to star in sports drama Mr And Mrs Mahi. She also has Bawaal, Mili and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Image: Instgram/@janhvikapoor