Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Post On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary; Read

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to post a sweet throwback picture of herself and her late mother Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of legendary Bollywood actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Today marks the second death anniversary of the Mr India actor, who breathed her last breath in Dubai. The actor reminisces her mother’s sad demise by posting a black and white picture of the mother-daughter duo on her Instagram. Check out the picture here.

Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mother Sridevi

In the picture shared by the young actor, she can be seen having an adorable moment with her late mother. Janhvi captioned the post with a simple yet emotional ‘miss you every day’ to mark the death anniversary of her mother. Sridevi passed away two years back when Janhvi was set to make her mark in Bollywood.

Sridevi along with her husband and her younger daughter Khushi was attending a family function in Dubai. It was reported that Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning. Janhvi Kapoor was not present at the event as she had work commitments in Mumbai.

After the Dhadak actor posted the sweet picture on her Instagram account, many Bollywood celebrities commented on the post. While many dropped a few red hearts on the post, others stated that they missed her too. Fans of the actor have commented on the post as well and have stated that the work of the late actor will always remain in their hearts.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Janhvi will soon be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has a list of upcoming projects lined up in different stages of filmmaking. Roohi-Afza as well as in multi-starrer film Takht. Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of the much-awaited film Dostana 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

