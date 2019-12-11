Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Mother Sridevi's Yellow Saree, Fans Say 'she Looks Just Like Her'

To celebrate Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday, celebrities came together for a '90s themed Bollywood party. Recreating and paying a tribute to her mother, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a plain yellow saree. She completed the look by wearing yellow bangles and kept her hair open — just like Sridevi in Chandni. With minimal makeup, 'Dhadak' actress sure looked beautiful.

Janhvi Kapoor looks like mother Sridevi in white saree, fans exclaim

One fan wrote: "Look like sridevi mam so so so so so much beautiful and gergeous." While the other said, "Same sri mam hyrr our next sridevi is here." The other fan said, "Janhvi is looking like her mom chandni."

Janhvi talks about Sridevi

In a conversation with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, Janhvi revealed what her mother Sridevi thought about her performance in Dhadak. She said, "She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve - she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, 'You can't wear anything on your face.' That's all she told me but she was happy."



"She never wanted me to be an actress... She was more relaxed about Khushi (Janhvi's younger sister) getting into films. She thought I was naive, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense," Janhvi revealed in an interview.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting lineup of films in her kitty. She will be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role and also in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She will also be seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, where she will feature in Zoya Akthar's segment. Janhvi will also be seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus, Takht.

