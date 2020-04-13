Janhvi Kapoor Performs Aishwarya Rai’s 'Salaam' In Video; Leaves Celebs & Internet Stunned

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be making good use of the lockdown that India has been put on to curb the rise of Coronavirus cases in the country. Social media is filled with people experimenting and trying to learn new skills. However, there are a few who are just keeping up with their routines and carrying on with their day-to-day activities. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is also one of them. She seems to be missing her dancing skills. Janhvi shared a video of herself performing to the song Salaam from Aishwarya Rai’s film Umrao Jaan.

Janhvi misses her dance classes, shares video

Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “#missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?” She can be seen beautifully dancing to the song in a pink kurta and palazzos with her hair tied in a ponytail. Her near and dear ones loved her small dance piece and showered her with praise. Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Atti sundarrrrrr.” Director Sharan Sharma wrote, “Live kathak session must happen soon.” Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post. Watch below-

The Dhadak actor seems to be having a good time bonding with her sister Khushi Kapoor while social distancing. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and posted an adorable picture of herself and her sister Khushi spending their time in self-quarantine. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look adorable together as they cuddle on the sofa.

In another boomerang video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen holding the brush all ready to paint. While her sister Khushi Kapoor smiles at her bowl of noodles. In another hilarious video shared by Janhvi Kapoor, her sister’s face is getting painted on by a nude coloured lipstick.

See here-

