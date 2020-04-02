Janhvi Kapoor Cuddles With Sister Khushi As They Spend Some Bonding Time During Quarantine

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a bonding time with her sister Khushi Kapoor while social distancing. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and posted an adorable picture of herself and her sister Khushi Kapoor spending their time in self-quarantine. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look adorable together as they cuddle on the sofa. Check out the posts here.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself and Khushi Kapoor cuddling on a sofa. In the picture, Khushi Kapoor is seen sitting on the sofa, while Janhvi Kapoor is seen sitting on her lap. While Janhvi Kapoor wore a white and grey acid wash top and a pair of maroon coloured printed pyjama pants, Khushi wore a white coloured top and a black jacket along with a pair of blue coloured pyjamas. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the picture saying, ‘she loves having me around. Can you tell’?

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor headed to New York to study last year. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, she has been asked to come back home. Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a few pictures and videos of her and her sister spending their quarantined night's painting on a canvas and experimenting with makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of the art she made along with her sister. The picture of a clustered mix of different colours was titled ‘state of mind’ by the actor. In a boomerang video shared by Janhvi Kapoor, she is seen sitting on a table, while her sister Khushi Kapoor is seen eating a bowl of noodles. In another boomerang video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen holding the brush all ready to paint. While her sister Khushi Kapoor smiles at her bowl of noodles. In another hilarious video shared by Janhvi Kapoor, her sister’s face is getting painted on by a nude coloured lipstick.

