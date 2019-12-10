Janhvi Kapoor Teases Fans With Slice Of Pizza As She Poses In White Feathered Outfit

Janhvi Kapoor stunned her fans in the white-feathered ensemble with an ornately studded belt at a fashion event on Monday. The Dhadak actor took to her Instagram and posted quirky photographs of herself donning the outfit and posing with a slice of pizza in her hand. Janhvi has been posting quite a few updates on her social media, of late, displaying her unconditional love for food. It was an order of fries while on an American vacation with her sister and now it is pizza.

Take a look at her latest post:

Have a look at her resplendent outfit:

Read | Janhvi Kapoor instructs her own instructor about fitness; watch video

Setting fashion goals

At a recent event in the city, Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance wearing a red and white striped bodycon dress. Many fans mentioned that in the dress, Janhvi reminded them of Christmas candy cane. She had paired the dress with casual white sneakers. Janhvi was also seen carrying a sling bag and for hairstyle, she chose to pull off a half bun hairdo. In another one of her posts, the actor was seen in a dazzling Swarovski crystal-studded saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at the actor's recent style diary:

Read | Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a cheat meal with sister Khushi giving us major Christmas vibes

Read | Janhvi Kapoor says that she likes to mix men's perfume with women's perfume

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting lineup of films in her kitty. She will be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role and also in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She will also be seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, where she will feature in Zoya Akthar's segment. Janhvi will also be seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus, Takht.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor stuns in striped dress at event in Bandra | See pictures

Also read | Arjun Kapoor gets a thumbs up from sister Janhvi Kapoor for Panipat: The Great Betrayal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.