Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Khushi Kapoor Wakes Up At 3 Am To Apply Makeup And Make Videos

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on online interviews and recently, the actor revealed that her sister, Khushi Kapoor wakes up at 3 in the morning to apply makeup and make videos. Adding to the same, Janhvi Kapoor jokingly remarked that she and her sister are losing their minds and are just hanging by a thread. Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor remarked that she and her father is very happy to have Khushi at home.

Speaking about her bond with Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi mentioned that she is more like an imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and somehow, Khushi is the protective, sensible, independent older sister. Janhvi also mentioned that she has developed a knack for cooking and watching films amid lockdown. Moreover, the actor remarked that she has cooked chocolate fudge brownies and mango ice cream. Khushi Kapoor came back from New York earlier in April, considering the mounting cases of Coronavirus positives in the country.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film is slated to hit the theatres on March 31, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. Reportedly, Takht follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. The actor is also gearing up for Dostana 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the leading roles. Considered as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as the upcoming rom-com is a sequel to the original hit, Dostana.

