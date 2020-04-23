Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Khushi Kapoor As She Struggles To Climb Rocks

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a bonding time with her sister Khushi Kapoor amid coronavirus lockdown. She has been quite active on social media amid lockdown and has been updating her fans about her day-to-day happenings in her life. Janhvi Kapoor often posts pictures, some quirky videos and boomerangs with her sister Khushi Kapoor. She recently shared a throwback picture with her sister on her Instagram story. Check out the picture shared on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

On the occasion of World Earth Day, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback picture of her and her sister Khushi Kapoor. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is seen standing on some rocks while staring in the distance. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is struggling to make her way up the rocks. Being her witty self, Janhvi Kapoor did not fail to mention that Khushi Kapoor was struggling to get on the rocks.

While being in a COVID-19 lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been spending some quality time together. The siblings are seen getting creative with making a painting or experimenting with makeup as well as making TikTok videos. A picture of Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor cuddling on the sofa was shared by the Dhadak actor. The audiences showered the picture with many likes and positive comments.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a TikTok video of the two answering a few questions. The first challenge was the ‘Put a finger down challenge’ where they were asked to put a finger down for each thing that they have done. The second one was the 'most likely to challenge' taken up by the Kapoor sisters, which has become widely famous. Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is proof that the sisters share an amazing bond with each other.

