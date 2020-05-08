Janhvi Kapoor shares a guide on 'ways to annoy' sister Khushi Kapoor amid lockdown

With the ongoing lockdown extended, several Bollywood celebs are spending memorable time with their loved ones. It seems that Bollywood's newbie Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of this quarantine break with her sister Khushi. The Dhadak star, who is spending the lockdown with her father Boney Kapoor and sister, is enjoying every bit of her quarantine moment. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media while describing her "quarantine edition."

Janhvi Kapoor shares a guide to annoy sister Khushi

Interestingly, the Kapoor sisters are enjoying the lockdown doing fun things together including cooking, making Tik Tok videos, and even cuddling up in each other’s lap. Keeping up the tradition of sharing some pictures as her quarantine diary, Jahnvi shared a perfect guide on ‘how to annoy your sister during quarantine’. In this post, Janhvi shared adorable videos of herself with Khushi as she was seen annoying her in different ways which including climbing her back, make goofy faces, and much more. She also shared two adorable selfies with her baby sister which speak volumes about their beautiful bond. Janhvi captioned the image as, “How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition.”

Sometime back, the two sisters who are up to some kind of quarantine shenanigans saw Janhvi experimenting cooking that received a ‘subtle rejection’ from her sister Khushi. Janhavi Kapoor shared an Instagram story where she is seen making her sister try her newest food innovation that is a banana with toffee sauce. Janhvi’s sister is seen tasting it and giving a nod so as to say she likes it, while Janhvi is impatiently seen asking her again if she really liked it. However, Khushi Kapoor is heard saying, “Can you give me some plain banana”. Janhvi captioned the video as 'Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer, Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao and magnum opus period drama Takht.

