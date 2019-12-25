Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Facing Competition From Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan who started their career at the same time are always pitted against each other by the viewers and fans. On being asked about the competition, Janhvi in an interview said that she thinks everyone will make their own place in the industry. She further said that things have worked out well for both of them because of the decisions they made. Janhvi confessed that she gets motivated when she sees her on-screen.

She further mentioned Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria too, saying there is so much to learn from them. Earlier in January this year, the media tried pulling Janhvi Kapoor's leg by addressing her as 'Sara Ji' as she stepped out of her vanity van. The 'Dhadak' actress instead of losing her cool, said, "You said that deliberately, isn't it? (and smiled)".

Talking about the competition, Sara also has mentioned in an interview that she has known Janhvi even before they entered the industry. She also said that she only has love for her and wishes her the best with everything that she does.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

The Dhadak actor has some power-packed films lined up for release in the upcoming year. Janhvi will be seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories as a part of director Zoya Akhtar's segment along with actors Vijay Varma and Raghuvir Yadav. The horror anthology film will be available for viewing on January 1, 2020.

Janhvi is also set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

