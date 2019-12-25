Janhvi Kapoor Says, 'I Am Obsessed With Working My Glutes Out'; Here's Why

Janhvi Kapoor who never misses a day at the gym, in an interview with Neha Dhupia, said, "I am obsessed with working my glutes out". You may wonder why? Well, it is because she injured her tail bone during 'Gunjan' shoot and since then, the actress has visited over 30 doctors and everyone has advised her that she needs to strengthen her glutes to protect her tail bone.

Talking at the podcast show of JioSaavn's #NoFilterNeha Season 4, Janhvi also narrated an incident where she had to get her butt x-ray done. She said, "I was dancing around in my room and my sister (Khushi Kapoor) or someone had just sharpened a bunch of pencils and kept around a pencil holder. My final step was that I would sit on the bed. I sat on the pencil and I got up and it was sticking out of my butt cheek and I was running around the house and mom (late actress Sridevi) was running around behind me trying to yank it out. I mean I had to go for a butt X-ray. And, I remember this so clearly, I walked passed the X-ray room and all of these men were just sitting and staring at a blown-up image of my ass."

Janhvi Kapoor's Relationship Status

In the same interview, Janhvi said, "The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. No, but I am kidding. It's just admiration. I am comfortable with the admiration which I guess is one-side. It's only on interviews and public platforms and on NoFilterNeha shows. You know my phases are actually very seasonal. He's been quite consistent though. Like my fondness has been quite consistent. No, but there have been a couple of phases after."

