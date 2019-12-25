Janhvi Kapoor Defends 'Kabir Singh', Says 'Art Is Supposed To Make One Uncomfortable'

Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in the film alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak opened up about Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, it is the Telugu remake of Arjun Reddy. In an interaction with Neha Dhupia on her chat show, No Filter Neha, she lent her thoughts on the controversy surrounding the film and said, "I loved Kabir Singh. I understand people’s concerns. I think cinema in our country plays such a big part in creating an impression on the minds of the general public, so I understand why people feel that it might encourage men to act a certain way. But it’s art! It’s not supposed to cater to societal norms, and what is right and what is wrong.". She then went on to add, "Art is supposed to make you uncomfortable. At least it started a conversation. That’s the point of films like these."

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She made her debut with Dhadak, which is the remake of the popular Marathi film Sairat, which was a commercial success and earned her the award for Best Debut. Janhvi is the daughter of popular actor Sridevi. Jahnvi is now among the most popular young actors like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and others, who are rising to the ranks of elite actors. Janhvi has made quite a name for herself.

Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is going to appear in Netflix’s Indian anthology horror flick Ghost Stories. The trailer just got released and looks promising. She is also going to appear in Roohi Afza, which is also an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language horror comedy-drama movie, directed by Hardik Mehta. Janhvi has been doing very well of late. Fans of the young actor are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects.

