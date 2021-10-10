Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads On The Internet With Post In Traditional Attire, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday and uploaded a gorgeous picture of herself. In the image, she could be seen donning Indian attire, and her fans and followers headed to the comments section to compliment the actor on her look. Some comments also pointed out her resemblance to her late mother, Sridevi in her most recent post.

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in Indian attire

Janhvi Kapoor's recent ethnic ensemble turned heads on social media. The Dhadak actor could be seen in a saree with hints of peach and cream in the picture, as she accessorised her look with earrings to match her mood. With her make-up put on perfectly, the actor captioned the post, "can I pretend to live in the 50s forever". Several fans commented on the picture meanwhile some users pointed out how the picture resembles Sridevi.

Speaking of Janhvi, the actor was recently in the news after a sweet gesture. She got inked with a special handwritten note by her late mom that read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world". The actor got the first half of the sentence tattooed on her arm and captioned the post, "Days well spent." For the unversed, Janhvi's mother and famous superstar, Sridevi was found dead at a Dubai hotel in a bathtub in 2018. Her mysterious death which reports confirmed was owing to accidental drowning, left the film industry, her family and fans across the world in shock. She was survived by Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The actor recently took a break from her tight-packed schedule and stepped into nature with people close to her heart. In several posts on social media, she gave her fans a glimpse into her trip as she wore white top and green shorts and struck poses in the backdrop of nature. She captured the collection of pictures, "les fleurs du mal". On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, in which she took on the role of a village girl alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor will soon be seen in Goodluck Jerry, which will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

