Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up 'Bawaal'; Dedicates Special Post To Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari

Janhvi Kapoor has finally wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romance drama Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film, which has been shot across Lucknow, Netherlands and more, is slated for an April 2023 release. Janhvi recently dropped a trail of monochrome pictures with Varun, Nitesh and the whole team of Bawaal, while recalling her 'wholesome, heartfelt' journey. She thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity and hailed him for his virtues, while also commending Varun for making the project 'so special'.

Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note as she wraps up Bawaal

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, July 28, Janhvi shared a trail of stunning glimpses from Bawaal's shoot and wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

Expressing her love for Varun, she added, "And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u."

Janhvi added that she can go on writing essays about the film's team and further thanked them for making her last 3 months 'magical'. She concluded by mentioning, "and now.. back to reality!"

Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi will also be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry, which releases on Friday, July 29. She also has Mili and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JANHVIKAPOOR)