Janhvi Kapoor Had Spooky Experience On 'Ghost Stories' Set: '10 Of Us Fell Really Sick'

The much-awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor’s Netflix film Ghost Stories was unveiled on December 13. The movie is the sequel to Netflix's original Lust Stories which streamed in 2018. In Ghost Stories, filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar brought out the horror stories starring Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel and Vijay Verma in the pivotal roles. Getting into the details of Janhvi Kapoor’s spooky character, here’s what the actor expressed about it.

Janhvi Kapoor on her Ghost Stories experience

Reports say that Ghost Stories is an anthology of four “mind-bending stories” from the horror genre. The directors have earlier collaborated for Bombay Talkies and Netflix’s Lust Stories. Janhvi Kapoor, who will play the role of an unusual character in her cinema journey, has shared her experience of filming for Ghost Stories. The official Netflix handle on social media recently shared a few things about Janhvi Kapoor's experience. Janhvi said that apart from Ghost Stories being a classic ghost story, the script resonated with her on a very deep level. Talking about how the film is all about horror, she said that it was also on an emotional and human tangent than anything external. The Dhadak star said that the movie spooked her out and about ten of them fell very very sick.

In Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing a nurse named Sameera, who takes care of an elderly patient, played by Surekha Sikri. This segment is directed by Zoya Akhtar. As seen in the trailer, she seems to be anxious by unexpected loud knocks on the door. Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, will be portraying the role of a pregnant woman in Anurag Kashyap’s segment. The clip also features a montage of scary visuals, including creepy dolls, a scarecrow and a little boy with blood all over his face. Watch the trailer here. Ghost Stories is all set to go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

