Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' To Be Adapted Into A Book Soon?

Punjabi writer duo Kirandeep Singh and Nirvan Singh are reportedly working on their next book, which is based on the life of lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Interestingly, debutant director Sharan Sharma too is coming up with a biopic on Gunjan Saxena. The upcoming movie titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in the lead. The upcomer was supposed to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the movie has been postponed. Meanwhile, the book on Gunjan Saxena's life too will take a little time, reveals a media report.

On Wednesday, the news of writer duo from Punjab is working on the book based on Gunjan Saxena's life was revealed in a media report. Reportedly, the writer duo- Kirandeep Singh and Nirvan Singh have written Punjabi poems in the past. Reports reveal the writer duo has written more than a hundred Punjabi poems.

Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead is gearing up for a release soon. Reportedly, the upcomer will throw light on Gunjan's time in the army during the Kargil War 1999. Reportedly, Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan played an important role in saving the lives of many wounded soldiers during the Kargil War. They reportedly ventured into a war zone to save lives, in turn becoming the first woman in combat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Thereafter, she will be seen in Hardik Mehta's Rooh Afza and Collin D'cuna's Dostana 2 in her kitty.

Besides the upcomer, Janhvi Kapoor will also play an important role in Karan Johar's Takht. The movie featuring an ensemble cast is reported to be set in the medieval period. The upcomer that stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead will release in the first half of 2021.

