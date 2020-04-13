Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Applaud Kartik Aaryan’s YouTube Show 'Koki Poochega'

Kartik Aaryan has taken the internet by storm yet again. The actor has now launched his show Koki Poochega after his monologue on Coronavirus went viral. For his show, the actor has turned host. Kartik Aaryan interviews the real heroes of Coronavirus and survivors of this deadly virus. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently launched the first episode of the show and it is going viral over the internet. The actor shared a glimpse of the episode on his Instagram which was applauded by Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan interviewed Sumiti Singh who is one of the first survivors of COVID-19 in India and the fun conversation between the two is quite insightful. Kartik Aaryan shared a clip of it on his social media and since has got netizens talking about it. His fans showered him with love and support for this move. Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also impressed by the interview.

Alia Bhatt commented on the post saying, ‘How nice this is,’ with a red heart emoji. Janhvi Kapoor also commented on his post. The actor and host soon replied to her comment and thanked her. Kartik Aaryan also revealed the next guest on the show. He said, ‘@aliabhatt Thank you. It has been very insightful talking to so many Frontliners. Next eps with a very Inspiring Doctor,’ and inserted a lady doctor emoji.

See the comments here

Kartik Aaryan's response on Alia Bhatt's comment

Kartik Aaryan’s first episode with Sumiti Singh has received huge praises fromk B-town celebs, as well his fans.

