Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Take Online Challenge; Reveal Who Will Get Married First

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took an online challenge amid the lockdown. The Kapoor sisters revealed who will get married first. Watch the video here.

Janhvi Kapoor

As the nationwide lockdown has pushed people indoors, many of us have got an opportunity to spend some quality time with our near and dear ones. From doing home chores to participating in trending challenges on social media, many people are enjoying the quarantine. Recently, Bollywood sibling duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, also joined the list and gave a sneak peek into their quarantine. They also revealed who will marry first among them while performing an online challenge. 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s Response To The Paparazzi Following Her And Khushi Kapoor Is Hilarious

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Is Indeed Boney Kapoor's Favourite Child, See Pics

Interestingly, a fan page of Khushi Kapoor shared a short video of the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi and Khushi looked adorable in the fun video. The Kapoor sisters took the Who Challenge, which is currently quite popular on the internet. In the video, Janhvi and Khushi answered a few questions related to them. After answering the questions like who spends the most money and who will have kids first among others, the voice in the video asked them who will marry first among them. Janhvi and Khushi both agreed that Khushi will get married first. 

READ | #ThrowbackThursday: Unseen Photo Of Janhvi Kapoor With Mom Sridevi & Khushi Kapoor Is Unmissable

Watch the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On The One Advice She Gave Khushi Kapoor For Her Bollywood Debut

On the professional front, the Dhadak actor was last seen in Netflix's original film Ghost Stories. The 23-year-old actor will gear up for her multiple upcoming releases including Gunjan Saxena. Apart from the biopic-drama, Janhvi will also play the lead in the sequel of 2008's comedy flick Dostana 2. She will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Laksh Lalwani in the film. Apart from these projects, Janhvi will also mark her first collaboration with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana.

 

 

 

