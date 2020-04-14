Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Take Online Challenge; Reveal Who Will Get Married First

As the nationwide lockdown has pushed people indoors, many of us have got an opportunity to spend some quality time with our near and dear ones. From doing home chores to participating in trending challenges on social media, many people are enjoying the quarantine. Recently, Bollywood sibling duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, also joined the list and gave a sneak peek into their quarantine. They also revealed who will marry first among them while performing an online challenge.

Interestingly, a fan page of Khushi Kapoor shared a short video of the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi and Khushi looked adorable in the fun video. The Kapoor sisters took the Who Challenge, which is currently quite popular on the internet. In the video, Janhvi and Khushi answered a few questions related to them. After answering the questions like who spends the most money and who will have kids first among others, the voice in the video asked them who will marry first among them. Janhvi and Khushi both agreed that Khushi will get married first.

Watch the video:

On the professional front, the Dhadak actor was last seen in Netflix's original film Ghost Stories. The 23-year-old actor will gear up for her multiple upcoming releases including Gunjan Saxena. Apart from the biopic-drama, Janhvi will also play the lead in the sequel of 2008's comedy flick Dostana 2. She will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Laksh Lalwani in the film. Apart from these projects, Janhvi will also mark her first collaboration with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana.

