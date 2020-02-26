Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Mirror Work Is Quite Evident In THESE Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the youngest emerging faces of Bollywood. Her mesmerising acting and dancing skills make her one of the most-loved actors in the industry. Janhvi’s debut role in her first film Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter was incredible and loved by all. She is also a startling personality with great fashion sense. The star always makes sure that she makes head turn whenever she steps out.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense is a true inspiration for her huge fan base. She knows perfectly how to style the outfits uniquely. Going through her Instagram posts, you will not only find style inspirations but can also learn to design our outfits with mirror-work. Here are few such posts that show her love for mirror-work outfits-

Janvhi Kapoor's love for mirror work dresses:

Janhvi looks stunning in this bright red mirror work saree with a designer blouse with the same work on it.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks dazzling in this high-neck and victorial sleeve dress. The dress looks stunning on the actor with full mirror studded design on it.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janvhi Kapoor stuns in this heavy Lehenga and blouse studded with beautiful coloured mirrors on it. The designer V-neck blouse is enhancing the look.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

this Bright red colour tube gown looks amazing on Janhvi. She simply looks stunning in this dress without any heavy accessories and hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is shining bright in this mirror-work Lehenga and blouse. The most beautiful thing in this outfit is the heavy designer mirror-studded blouse.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

In this picture, Janhvi has grabbed the most beautiful Lehenga looks in cream and green colour. The Lehenga has full mirror-work along with the dupatta.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

A heavy mirror-studded bright pink colour lehenga and blouse piece looks stunning on Janhvi Kapoor.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

