Here Are Some Emotional Scenes Of Janhvi Kapoor From The Movie 'Dhadak'

Dhadak was one of those movies which has been talked a lot in Bollywood soon after its announcement. This movie was a remake of the blockbuster Marathi flick Sairat. The movie unfolded a story of two lovers fighting against their families for spending a life together. Both Dhadak and Sairat ended up being one of the best musical hits with the song Zingaat in Hindi and Marathi respectively. The bollywood movie had the lead pair of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the movie, which was a hit.

The movie gave an amazing picturesque backdrop of Rajasthan in the entire movie. Janhvi Kapoor played the character of Parthavi and Ishaan Khatter played the role of Madhukar in the movie. The masterpiece by Shashank Khaitan had some really emotional scenes that brought tears in the eyes of the audiences. So, here are some emotional scenes of from the film:

Janhvi Kapoor emotional scenes from the movie Dhadak

When she sees her husband and child dead

The most emotional scene from the whole movie is when Parthavi returns from her job and just while entering her building her husband and child fall from upstairs. They were thrown by Parthavi’s brothers from the building and looking at this heart-breaking scene, Parthavi is deeply broken. The actor cries a lot and this is one of the most heart-breaking and emotional scenes of the entire movie when she has to see her husband and child die in front of her eyes.

The fight scene

Another emotional scene of Janhvi Kapoor in the movie was when Parthavi and Madhu get married after running from their houses and they are not able to adjust to their new living situations. The duo end up having a fight, but then realize that they really love each other. They both breakdown in that scene and cry a lot, hugging each other. It is at this point that Ishaan's character says sorry to Parthavi for shouting at her.

When Madhukar tells Parthavi that he would give him a big house one day

The scene where Parthavi and Madhukar cry sitting opposite each other and Madhukar says that he would build a big house for her one day. But she refuses this, saying that she just wants a small house where they both can stay happily, without any fights. And then they both cry a lot. This is definitely one of the most emotional scenes from the movie.

