Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena' Gets New Release Date Due To Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium’s trailer recently released and has been receiving applause from all corners. The movie would be portraying the bond and relationship of a father and daughter. The film stars Irrfan Khan along with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. Owing to the overwhelming response the trailer received, the moviemakers have decided to release the film a week earlier now.

Angrezi Medium to release a week earlier

The film’s release date has been swapped with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena is being produced by Dharma Productions and they share a good camaraderie with the makers of Angrezi Medium, Dinesh Vijan. Hence they let him release his movie a week earlier than what had been scheduled.

The news was announced on social media in a tweet. The tweet further added that the release dates were exchanged and Angrezi Medium will release a week earlier on March 13, 2020, when Gunjan Saxena was slated to release. Another piece of information was revealed in the same tweet that the film, Gunjan Saxena will now be releasing on April 24, 2020, when another Dinesh Vijan’s film Roohi Afza was going to release.

Roohi Afza and Gunjan Saxena

Both Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza are led by Janhvi Kapoor. Gunjan Saxena is a biographical film based on an IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first Indian female woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. Roohi Afza is an Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao.

Image Credits: Irrfan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

