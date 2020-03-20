Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Looks In Floral Outfits You Must Check Out; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves in the fashion world with her sartorial choices. The diva is popular for her exquisite fashion sense. Janhvi Kapoor is lauded by fans and fashion police for her chic and trendy style. Among all other outfits, Janhvi seems to be loving floral outfits as it is quite evident on her Instagram handle. Here’s taking a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s floral outfits that fans can take inspiration from.

Janhvi Kapoor sported a pink floral embroidered midi-dress. The actor looked stylish in this stunning outfit. She completed the look with her curly hairdo, glowy makeup and kept her style minimal. Check out the picture below.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a floral hand painted blush pink saree. The actor looked ravishing as she opted for a wavy hairdo, dewy makeup and pair of jumkas. Check out the picture here.

Janhvi Kapoor sported a cream coloured saree with floral embroidered borders. She completed the look with hair back wavy hairdo, kohled eyes, and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

Janhvi Kapoor looked uber-cool in this outfit as she sported a loose floral shirt and shorts. She paired the look with her natural curly hairdo, minimal makeup with a lip gloss and a pair of round glasses and funky accessories. Check out the picture below.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in this picture as she is seen sporting a body-hugging dress with intricate floral designs. She opted for a messy hairdo, natural makeup, a pair of earrings and a ring. Check out the picture here:

