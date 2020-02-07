Janhvi Kapoor's Effortless Looks To Take Cues From For A Date This Valentine's Day 2020

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the internet is already flooded with heartwarming posts as people express their love and affection for their partner. Couples take some time out to make sure they are perfectly dressed for the date night. When it comes to an ideal Valentine's Day attire, actor Janhvi Kapoor can give us a fine lesson on how to slay in some perfect date outfits effortlessly. Let's take a look at some of her best fashion choices that one can opt for this Valentine's Day.

Floral embroidered ensemble:

Janhvi Kapoor sported a pretty multi-coloured floral embroidered dress. The body-hugging bell-sleeves dress is a perfect option to opt for a dinner date this Valentine's. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with statement earrings and ring. She went for blow-dried wavy hairdo and nude makeup look. This outfit will surely make you stand out from the crowd.

Also Read | Kangana, Janhvi, Ananya's Pink And Red Outfits To Add To Your Wardrobe This Valentine's

Floral printed shirt:

If you are someone who does not like sporting mini dresses or gowns then this is the perfect choice for you. Janhvi sported a floral printed white shirt paired with blue denim shorts (you can style it with denim jeans). She kept her makeup natural with nude lips and opted for blow-dried wavy hairdo. Jahnvi opted for quirky specs and layered chain, golden hoops with a chunky bracelet to complete the look. This is a casual and relaxed yet classy outfit for Valentine's Day.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Can Inspire You To Accessorise Your Saree Look Right & These Pics Are Proof

The classic red dress:

Jahnvi sported a sleeveless knee-length body-hugging red dress with golden floral applique. Janhvi Kapoor opted for golden drop earrings and nude stilettoes. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with classic winged eyeliner and nude lips with a wavy hairdo. The perfect date night outfit for Valentine's Day.

Also Read | Is Janhvi Kapoor Is Obsessed With The Colour Red ? These Photos Sure Seem To Suggest So

Also Read | Times When Janhvi Kapoor Turned Heads In Traditional Lehengas

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.