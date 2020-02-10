Janhvi Kapoor Knows How To Style Elegant Sarees Right, See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is known to make waves with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva has made headlines numerous times for her splendid fashion sense. Her trendy and chic style never fails to give major fashion goals to fans.

Among all other outfits, her love for sarees is quite evident in her Instagram posts. With her saree looks, Janhvi Kapoor has given fashion inspiration to many. Take a look at few of Janhvi Kapoor’s saree looks below.

Purple Saree

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a purple mirror-work saree for an event. The actor paired the same textured print blouse with a deep neck. The actor balanced her look with a ring and studded earrings. She completed her look with nude makeup.

Blush Pink Saree

Accessories can either tone up or tone down one's look. Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a blush pink saree for a photoshoot by keeping it minimal but creative with bangles and a maang teeka. The actor paired it with a mirror-embroidered blouse. The rest of her look was kept minimal with nude makeup and open hair.

White Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a boss lady in a white saree with a floral embroidered border for an event. The actor glammed up the look with kohl eyes and pink lips. For accessories, she wore bright purple-golden earrings and a ring.

Here a few other Saree looks of Janhvi Kapoor

