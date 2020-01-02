Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar's Rao's Roohi Afza Undergoes Yet Another Title Change

Maddock films recently took to social media to post a video of the movies that will release this year under their banner. There are several movies in the list including Imitiaz Ali's much-anticipated upcoming film which is yet untitled, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. One thing about the video has become the talk of the town as Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming horror-comedy Roohi Afza went through a title change.

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi Afza, now Roohi Afzana?

Roohi Afzana is one of Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited movies. Being a horror-comedy, the audiences have a lot of expectation already with the film as the genre is loved by the audience but at the same time, there are not a lot of movies that are made in this genre. The film was earlier titled Roohi Afza and there was no official announcement made about the title change until recently when Maddock films posted a list of films being produced under its banner. In the video, the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer is titled Roohi Afzana and not Roohi Afza.

The video also comprises the first look of Roohi Afzana, in which, Janvhi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma look worried with weird expressions on their faces. In an interview with an eminent daily, Janhvi opened up about her role in Roohi Afzana. She stated that her character in the film is one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that she has had the privilege of doing.

Apart from Roohi Afzana, the rest of the movies in the list apart from Imitiaz Ali's untitled film, include Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon; and Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal which will all release in 2020.

