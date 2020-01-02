Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Role In 'Takht' And How She Prepared For It

It has been more than one year since Janhvi Kapoor was seen on the big screen with her debut film, Dhadak. After that, she was recently seen in the Netflix's anthology horror film titled Ghost Stories. Currently, she has four movies in her kitty, namely Roohi Afza, Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena and Takht. After the release of her latest series, she spoke about working in period movies like Takht in an interview. Here is what she had to say:

Janhvi Kapoor on Takht

Janhvi Kapoor’s next endeavour is going to be in a period drama, Takht. For the film, she had to go through a lot of things. When she was asked about how she prepared for the role, she said that as soon as she signed the movie, she immediately started learning Kathak and Urdu. She also added that she is fascinated by the era and she loved working on the project.

She was also asked why is she doing a period drama at such a young age. To this, Janhvi Kapoor replied by saying that she feels these kinds of roles come to her naturally instead of contemporary roles, as she was very interested in period dramas like Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Pakeezah (1972), and Umrao Jaan (1981). Janhvi also expressed that she is obsessed with old movies and she can relate to them, which is why it is easy for her to work on such roles.

