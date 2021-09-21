Janhvi Kapoor's Shares Video Of Wet Hair Flip From Maldives; Fans Call Her 'mermaid'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor seemed to be missing her vacation in the Maldives. The actress went for a vacation in the Maldives in April and also took her fans and followers along with her as she shared breathtaking photos and videos of herself from the trip. On Tuesday, September 21, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video and wrote that she is mentally in the Maldives. The Dhadak actor could be seen doing a wet hair flip in the video.

Janhvi Kapoor nails wet hair flip in throwback video

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to shared a throwback video from her Maldives vacation. The actor could be seen wearing a sequined bikini as she did the perfect wet hair flip. As she shared the video, the Roohi actor wrote with a dolphin emoticon, "Mentally here."

Fans quickly reacted to Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram post and left their comments. One fan wrote that the actor looked like a mermaid while other fans used adjectives like 'beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'stunning' to compliment Jahnvi. The majority of the fans left several heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at fans reactions below.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her Maldives vacation

Janhvi Kapoor had earlier shared a compilation of pictures from her trip. The photos included pics of the actress in a yellow sundress, her friends and the beautiful beaches of Maldives. While sharing these pictures, the actress had written that she was late to join the bandwagon but now that she has visited the Maldives, she totally gets the hype.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor shared pictures of herself in an iridescent monokini. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her monokini as she struck a pose for the camera with the blue waters of the Maldives in the background. The actress wrote 'iridescence' with a rainbow emoji in her captions as she shared the photos. Here are some more pictures of the actor from her Maldives vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

(Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)