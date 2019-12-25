Janhvi Kapoor Vacations From Barcelona To Varanasi In 2019; See Pics

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has her hands full with work. Although she has not given any movie through this year, Janhvi was in a limelight with her adorable pictures from her vacations with family and friends throughout the year. Here we are to share some of her best moments from all of her 2019 vacay.

Janhvi Kapoor in Barcelona

Earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor had her first outdoor shoot in Barcelona. She was on a shoot for a prominent fragrance brand. She was accompanied on the trip by her sister Khushi Kapoor and BFF Tanisha Santoshi. She shared a few pictures from their trip and surely it was a good start of the year for her.

Janhvi-Khushi’s Manali vacation

It was on June 24, 2019, when Janhvi along with Khushi was snapped at their airport. Amidst the work schedule, the sisters along with their team took some time off and headed off to Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The girl gang made sure to make the most of their trip, posing beside a fast-flowing river on stony terrain. The Kapoor sisters having a wonderful time in the lap of nature.

Family unites in New York

Two weeks after Khushi Kapoor left for New York to pursue further studies, Janhvi Kapoor joined her baby sister in NYC. Janhvi took to social media to share pictures with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from New York. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Finally". In one of the photos, she can be seen leaning on her dad's shoulder. In another photo, Janhvi can be seen posing for a selfie with sister Khushi.

Visiting the Golden Temple, Punjab

Ahead of kick-starting the film Dostana 2, the Dhadak actor visited Golden Temple with her director Collin D'Cunha. The duo took to Instagram to share pictures from their Amritsar trip. Janhvi Kapoor shared a number of pictures of herself where she can be standing in front of the majestic Golden Temple.

Sightseeing in Varanasi

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was in Varanasi with friends and has shared multiple pictures and videos from her visit to the ancient city. The actor took to Instagram stories to share them, some of which show her with her face covered. Wearing a simple salwar kameez and large earrings, Janhvi looks every bit of a desi beauty.

