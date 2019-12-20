Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Sister Khushi Home In The Cutest Way, See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is keeping no stone unturned to meet her older sister goals. According to a report in a leading daily, Khushi Kapoor returned to Mumbai for her Christmas holidays. Kapoor is studying at the New York Film Academy. Janhvi welcomed her younger sister home with a cute hug.

The Kapoor sisters' bond

Janhvi shared a picture of herself with Khushi on her Instagram story. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen on top of Khushi as she hugs her. As a caption, she wrote 'FINALLY' with loads of crying emojis.

Khushi and Janhvi share a very close relationship. When Janhvi appeared with her on Feet Up with the Stars, she shared that they do not share any kind of sibling rivalry between them. She talked about how she gets pissed at Khushi only when she steals Janhvi's clothes. She added that the two share clothes but stealing is not tolerated in between them. Kapoor also called her little sister righteous and shared that Khushi says that Janhvi cannot take something without asking. Khushi also tries to inculcate manners in Janhvi, she revealed.

Khushi is walking on the steps of her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi and aspiring to become an actor. She is doing a two-year course at the New York Film Academy. She will reportedly be joining the Bollywood film industry once she is done with her studies.

What's next for Janhvi?

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to appear in the Netflix movie's Ghost Stories. The movie is an anthology of four short horror films directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar. Janhvi is a part of Zoya Akhtar's story. Janhvi will also be a part of Sharan Sharna's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will be releasing on March 13, 2020.

