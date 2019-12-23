Janhvi Kapoor Is Still In Holiday Hangover From Her Varanasi Trip; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor might have physically returned back from her trip to Varanasi, but her heart is still in the holy city. The actor is still in the hangover from her trip. Janhvi shared a nostalgic picture from her trip to Varanasi on her Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor on a nostalgic trip

Janhvi Kapoor posted two pictures from her trip to Varanasi on her Instagram story. The first picture is of herself sitting on a boat as she looks back to the camera for a lovely pose. The actor can be seen wearing a white kurta and a light green dupatta.

Another picture that the actor posted is of herself along with her friends Tanisha Santoshi and Sharan Sharma. The actor gave the caption 'Missing' along with a sad emoticon. Sharan Sharma is the director of her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor can be seen smiling beautifully as she sits with her friends. The movie will also star Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi. The movie will be releasing on March 13, 2020.

According to an article in a leading entertainment website, Janhvi Kapoor is back in Mumbai to shoot for the movie Dostana 2. The movie will also star Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The fans of Janhvi and Kartik are sharing their excitement to see the pair of them together. The movie will be directed by Collin D'Cunha. Dostana 2 will be releasing in 2020.

