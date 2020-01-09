Jannat Zubair's 'Gul Makai' To Release In January, Official Trailer Out

Jannat Zubair, who shot to fame post her stint in the hit television daily, Phulwa, is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. Famous for her work in television serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Tu Aashiqui, Jannat Zubair is now stemming her foot in Bollywood, as the actor is currently gearing up for the release her first big-screen project, Gul Makai. Recently, the makers of Gul Makai released the trailer of the film after much anticipation. Here are all the details.

Gul Makai trailer out

Helmed by Amjad Khan, Gul Makai accounts for the story of the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to becoming the champion for free education to all. The much-anticipated biographical drama is a tribute to Malala Yousufzai, who is championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography. Slated to release on January 31, Gul Makai's teaser was recently released, in which the makers of the film dramatised Yousufzai's life journey. Bankrolled by Abhimanyu Singh, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta in prominent roles. Take a look at the film's recently released trailer:

Fans react:

Witness the journey of the most inspirational youth of the decade Malala Yousafzai aka Gul Makai. #GulMakai trailer out tomorrow at 9 AM.@reem4you @divyadutta25 Dutta @atul_kulkarni khandirector… https://t.co/q5UCFkqmyp — Sayed Kashif Husain (@kashif786zaidi) January 8, 2020

Gul makai a hindi movie going to release 🔜.

Role @reem4you as @Malala, @divyadutta25 as toor pekai, Om puri as General Kayani, @sharibhashmi as ataullah khan, kamlesh gill as grand mother. #gulmakai

Watch first look👇. https://t.co/liiQeA4CYW — Hadi Hidayat official⏺️ (@hadi_hidayat_1) January 6, 2020

A story of courage that overcame fear and oppression.. #GulMakai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate #MalalaYousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all. Trailer: https://t.co/0fxCtYRr8l — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 9, 2020

(Promo Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram)

