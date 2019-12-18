Jannat Zubair's Exclusive And Weird Selfies That Fans Have Adored

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an Indian film and television actor. She started her career in 2009. But her television show on Colors TV titled as Phulwa gained her recognition. She was also seen portraying the role of Young Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap. Her role as Pankti Sharma in 2017 musical drama TV show Tu Aashiqui was highly appreciated by the viewers.

Not just television shows, Jannat Zubair was also seen in Bollywood film Hichki in the role of Natasha. In the movie, she was seen sharing the screen space with Rani Mukerji. Currently, she is popularly known for her Tik Tok videos. The actor is also very active on Instagram with about 12.3 million followers. Recently, Jannat Zubair posted a series of selfies on her Instagram handle. The pictures had a quirky caption "Here’s my exclusive range of weird selfies!😈" Jannat may have called her selfies weird but her fans seemed to have loved those selfies.

Jannat Zubair is usually seen posting many pictures and videos on her social media handle. The actor keeps receiving many compliments on the pictures and also the many Tik Tok videos that she keeps posting. From her videos, her fans are always seen appreciating her variety of expressions. The same variety of expressions were seen in the series of these selfies that she recently posted. Jannat Zubair also keeps making Tik Tok videos with her younger brother Ayaan Zubair. Those videos have also received a lot of from Janna's followers. Recently, Jannat and Ayaan were seen performing on the song Munna Badnaam from Dabangg 3. The video went viral and was appreciated by their followers.

