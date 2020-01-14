Jatin Sarna's Look As The Fearless Yashpal Sharma From '83 Revealed

Kabir Khan’s ’83 has already created enough buzz for the audience and is emerging to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film stars an ensemble cast of fine actors who play the characters of the 1983 Indian cricket team who won the historic World Cup.

Ranveer Singh who plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film has been posting several photos of cast members in their character.

Jatin Sarna's look as Yashpal Sharma from '83 revealed

Recently, the makers shared the look of Jatin Sarna as the fearless batsman Yashpal Sharma. The actor who played the role of the gangster Bunty in the famous Netflix series Sacred Games received immense praise from his fans for his new character. Fans were filled with joy upon finding out about Jatin’s involvement in the film and were keen to know about his role in the film.

Fans were pleased to find out that Jatin will be seen playing the role of the legendary batsman who was known for his aggression and sheer determination on the field. Besides Jatin, the makers have also shared several other photos of other cast members in their character.

The makers introduced Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K.Srikkanth and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. Deepika Padukone too will be seen in the film playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.

Many characters of other actors have yet to be revealed from the vast group of artist. ’83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film is expected to go on floors on April 10 and fans have already expressed their excitement for the film.

