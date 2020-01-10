Kabir Khan Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Show 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video India's first show of the year 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye' was launched recently. The trailer has received immense love and appreciation from all across the world.

The series is directed by Kabir Khan who brings together a very talented cast on the first web show which is being produced on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

In an interview with a leading news portal, the director said that it is the first script that he has ever written. He also shared that The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is a project that he is very passionate and looking forward to. The director further said that it is a tale that is larger than a life and bringing it to the screen would not have been possible without the support and trust showcased by Amazon Prime Video.

Kabir also shared that from custom creating hundreds of bicycles from the 1940s to recreating the erstwhile Singapore of that era and finding just the right cast to give life and do justice to these characters. His team and his only endeavour was to truly represent the journey of these fiercely brave men and women.

He also mentioned that he feels that we owe our freedom to these heroes and it should be showcased in an authentic way. The director also mentioned that he tracked down two veterans of Indian National Army - Captain Lakshmi Sehgal who was the commander of the women's infantry unit called the Rani Jhansi regiment and Colonel Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon, who narrated the events and helped him with the facts for his documentary.

The series will deal with the story of Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army. The series stars Sunny Kaushal, newcomer Sharvari Wagh, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K. Raina, Rohit Chaudhary, and T J Bhanu, among others.

The series will contain five episodes and will release around January 26, i.e. Republic Day.

