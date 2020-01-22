Javed Akhtar's Words That Will Leave An Impression Of Love In Your Mind

Javed Akhtar is one of the most celebrated lyricists and writers of Bollywood. He writes most of the lyrics in Hindi and Urdu. Here is a look at five of his quotes related to love, which will make you admire the idea of it.

Best words of Javed Akhtar on love

1. Khamosh si hai zameen, hairaan sa falak hai

Ek noor hi nor sa ab aasman talak hai.

These lines are from the song In Lamho Ke Daaman Main from the film Jodhaa Akbar. The song talks about love and relationships. In these lines, Javed Akhtar says, “the earth is silent and the sky is surprised. There is a special kind of beauty all around.” The song comes up when the lead characters, Jodha and Akbar, express their love for each other. Sonu Nigam and Madhushree have jointly sung the song.

2. Jiska pata humko bhi hai,

Jiski khabar tumko bhi hai.

Duniya se bhi hupta nhi, jane ye kaisa raaz hai.

These lines are a part of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. These lines are a part of a poem recited by Farhan Akhtar’s character and have been written by Javed Akhtar. It defines love and how words do not do justice to the feeling. These lines translate to, “Something that I am aware of and so are you. It cannot be hidden from the world either, what kind of secret is this?” The poem comes up in the film when Hrithik Roshan’s character feels like he is in love. A piece of specific, soothing music plays in the background, which has been given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

3. Taare hain baaraati,

Chaandani hai yeh baaraat.

Saato phere honge ab,

Haathon mein leke haath.

These are the lines are from the 1997 film, Virasat. The song talks about a couple and their marriage plans. It defines how the couple wishes to be together forever. These lines by Javed Akhtar, when translated, mean, "These stars are all a part of the 'baaraat' while the moonlight sums up the ritual. The seven-round ritual will be done now with one hand in another.” The song comes up when the girl in love starts to imagine what their marriage would be like. The song has been sung by Kumar Sanu and Jaspinder Narula.

4. Kitni baatein yaad aati hain,

Tasveere si ban jaati hain.

Main kaise inhe bhoolun,

Dil ko kya samjhau?

These lines are from the film Lakshya. The song talks about love and the obstacles that come with it. These lines are about how one wished to express their love but is unable to. The lyrics, written by Javed Akhtar, translate to, “I think of so many things to tell, they all become like photographs, captured forever. How am I supposed to forget these, what am I supposed to tell my heart?” The song comes up when the lead characters realise they are still in love but cannot do anything about their affection. The song has been sung by Shaan and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

5. Main aur meri Tanhai,

Aksar yeh baatein karte hai,

Tum hoti toh kaisa hota.

These lines are from the film Silsila. It is a part of the song the evergreen classic song Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. The song talks about a man in love and the distance between the couple. These lines, written by Javed Akhtar, translate to, “My solitude and I often talk about how it would have been if you were around.” The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, amongst others, while the music was given by Shiv-Hari.

