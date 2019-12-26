Shabana Azmi Asks Why Javed Akhtar Is Clicking Pic In Unique Way, Gets Hilarious Answers

It’s Christmas and celebrities have been enjoying the festive fervour with aplomb. Any celebration nowadays is incomplete without pictures and those precious moments get extra special when they make their way to social media.

Even Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi had a gala time with their family members on the occasion and there was something interesting when Javed Akhtar turned photographer to click a picture while celebrating Christmas. The veteran writer-lyricist had a cushion under his arm. As his wife posted the snap on social media, she was curious to know what the netizens think about it. They obliged with the right answer, as well as hilarious ones involving quirky wordplay.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shabana Azmi shared a snap where Javed Akhtar is clicking a photograph of a group of people. That included Shabana Azmi, her brother Baba Azmi and her sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi. She captioned it, “⁦@Javedakhtarjadu clicking the picture but can you explain why he has the cushion tucked under his arm ?!!!” (sic)

Here’s the post

⁦@Javedakhtarjadu⁩ clicking the picture but can you explain why he has the cushion tucked under his arm ?!!! pic.twitter.com/6QkygX2Tr0 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 25, 2019

Some had a quirky reaction to it, stating that it was a ‘takiya-kalam’. While takiya means cushion and kalam means pen, ‘takiyakalam’ refers to any trademark word or phrase and someone uses a lot. It is often at the end of a sentence.

takia kalaam for the writer? — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) December 26, 2019

Trying to create a visual takiya-kalam? — Subir Ghosh (@subghosh) December 25, 2019

Another wrote, "Got to have something up there. Shabana nahi to sirhana hi sahi.” (He needs something around his arms, if not Shabana, then a cushion will do).

One more called him a santa and that he was hiding his share of sweets. “Is he guarding his share of mithai inside it?” was the answer. “He's being Santa n tht pillow is his bag may be,” was another response.

The right answer seemed to be what most people replied. So that the hands remain stable and that the pictures don’t come blurred. Even actor Annup Sonii felt that was the reason.

