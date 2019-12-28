Danish Kaneria Turns Tables At Javed Miandad, Counters With Startling Revelation

Danish Kaneria has made a huge statement after a player said he would do anything for money and at the same time, he also spoke about the miserable life that he has been leading for a decade.

Danish Kaneria criticises Javed Miandad

Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria blasted former batsman Javed Miandad who had accused him of involving in such dirty tricks just for earning some money.

''Those who are saying that I am talking about all these for cheap publicity and Youtube channel, I want to tell remind then that I did not come up with this point. Shoaib Akhtar himself had highlighted this on national television." "I also want to say that whatever I have been through. Be it at the domestic level, any level or Pakistan cricket, I have never let that get to my cricket and I have always focussed on my cricket'', said Danish Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

Meanwhile, Kaneria also asked people responsible for the damage what their intention was.

''People who are talking utter nonsense about me creating my own Youtube channel, what do you want? You people have cut off my hands and legs. Forget about cricket. I have stopped getting work on channel and I am yet to receive the payment for the channel on which I have worked on. So what do you want? Should I finish off myself?''

'I have been unemployed for 10 years': Kaneria

The veteran spinner also went on to say that he has been leading a miserable life and that he has been unemployed for 10 years.

'' I have asked for help from the people of my country, my board and from all corners since all these years but nobody helped me. I was handed a ban and I accepted it and I did everything possible. Meanwhile, there were people who were banned and still made a comeback and took retirement from Test cricket and put the country aside in order to play league cricket but I have never done that. Does anyone have any idea about how I have been treated? I have been unemployed for 10 years. I did not have a job. Who has helped me? I have a family as well. Who will help me?''

