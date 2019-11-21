Jawaani Jaaneman Makers Release New Dates For The Film; Find Out Here!

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaia F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman makers released a new date for the film. Earlier it was supposed to release back on November 29. However, due to schedule clashes and other obstacles with the cast, the film is now releasing on February 7th, during Valentine’s Day week. The Nitin Kakkar directorial is a romantic comedy-drama. Entertainment industry tracker Taran Adrash shared on his Twitter feed regarding the revised release date of the film.

Here is what he shared:

New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release on 7 Feb 2020 [#ValentineDay]... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar. pic.twitter.com/6Ca6mUCPG6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

More about Jawaani Janeman:

Saif Ali Khan will reportedly be seen playing the role of a 40-year-old father in the movie. Alaia Furniturewalla will play the role of his daughter. The movie will mark her debut in the Bollywood. Alaia is Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi's daughter. Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black and Knight Film. Tabu will be playing the role of Alaia F’s mother in the movie.

Other projects of the cast members:

Apart from Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan is currently working for his next web series Tandav. He will also be seen in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film's trailer was recently released. The movie will also star Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of a Rajput warrior, Udaybhan Singh Rathod. On the other hand, Tabu was last seen in De De Pyar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It will be interesting to see Alaia's debut performance in the film.

