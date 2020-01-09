The Debate
Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Fans Call Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'hilarious' & 'electrifying'

The makers released the official trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and fans are already in love. The movie also stars Alaya F. and Tabu.

Jawaani Jaanemann

The coming-of-age film — 'Jawaani Jaaneman', directed by Nitin R Kakkar, marks the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and the star kid has already left many impressed. As the makers released the official trailer on Thursday, fans can't stop commenting on the look of the star cast. The movie that also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, is breaking social media with all the reviews coming in.

The storyline revolves around a modern family where Alaya and Saif play daughter and father respectively, in the film. From calling it 'hilarious', 'electrifying' and 'mind-boggling', fans are appreciating the quirky vibe and funny tone of the trailer. Many called Alaya 'the new star kid of the decade'.

The film is produced by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film will release on January 31, 2020.

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' poster reminds fans of THIS previous film of the actor

FAN REACTIONS

Alaya F in Saif's Jawaani Jaaneman: Kabir Bedi & Pooja Bedi react to her first poster

The teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman was released recently and had made headlines. Saif plays a middle-aged casanova in the film.  A recreated version of his iconic track Ole Ole was a highlight. 

Image Courtesy: Jawaani Jaaneman Twitter handle

 

 

