Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Fans Call Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'hilarious' & 'electrifying'

The coming-of-age film — 'Jawaani Jaaneman', directed by Nitin R Kakkar, marks the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and the star kid has already left many impressed. As the makers released the official trailer on Thursday, fans can't stop commenting on the look of the star cast. The movie that also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, is breaking social media with all the reviews coming in.

The storyline revolves around a modern family where Alaya and Saif play daughter and father respectively, in the film. From calling it 'hilarious', 'electrifying' and 'mind-boggling', fans are appreciating the quirky vibe and funny tone of the trailer. Many called Alaya 'the new star kid of the decade'.

The film is produced by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film will release on January 31, 2020.

FAN REACTIONS

#JawaaniJaanemantrailer Saif is back in form with this one, doing which he does the best.. Tabu is phenomenal as always. #JawaaniJaanemanhttps://t.co/CIzitkUiwv — AnVesha 🔥 (@ViratsAnu18) January 9, 2020

This #JawaaniJaanemantrailer is too much fun- Ole ole track brings back so many memories. Saif, Tabu, Alaya - love this young, complex & hilarious family. इस परिवार में सभी जवान है। congratulations @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @nitinrkakkar — Mike Purnow (@Purnoww) January 9, 2020

Wow I'm so excited to this what an amazing trailer..watch it guys.. #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer — Priya Chakraborty (@ThePriya_) January 9, 2020

This is one of the best trailer in recent times !! Liked it very much ..#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer — Suraj (@Surajj41) January 9, 2020

I always like saif in comedy roles, and now we gonna enjoy comedy from saif with a the new Star of the decade is here @Alaya in #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/OwiektniFp — 🔺Jinny (@pyariijinny) January 9, 2020

Quirky, fun, groovy 💃🕺 entertaining, not enough words to describe the trailer #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/yd8LIULbGQ — chinki 【 100 % फ़ॉलोबैक 】 (@TweetChorni_) January 9, 2020

The teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman was released recently and had made headlines. Saif plays a middle-aged casanova in the film. A recreated version of his iconic track Ole Ole was a highlight.

Image Courtesy: Jawaani Jaaneman Twitter handle

