Alaya F In Saif's Jawaani Jaaneman: Kabir Bedi & Pooja Bedi React To Her First Poster

Almost three decades after making her debut and starring in the evergreen Pehla Nasha at the start of ‘90s, Pooja Bedi will see her daughter Alaya F make her debut with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The first poster of the youngster was recently unveiled, and her mother was extremely proud about her ‘big moment’ and conveyed her wishes to ‘shine bright.’ Even the star kid’s grandfather Kabir Bedi congratulated and blessed her with good wishes for her new journey.

The first poster of Alaya F introduced her as the ‘new star of the decade’ as she smiled, dressed in a floral print sleeveless dress. With the bag on her shoulder, the debutante will be seen as a student in the film. Sharing the poster, Pooja Bedi wrote, “Soooooooo happppy!"

She added, "Her poster is OUT! My daughter @AlayaF___first film (with Saif ali Khan ) releases 31st of January such a big moment for a young girl starting her career. May she smile & shine bright.!!! Do send her love & blessings!.”

Soooooooo happppy!!! Her poster is OUT!!! My daughter @AlayaF___ first film (with Saif ali Khan ) releases 31st of January ❤❤❤ such a big moment for a young girl starting her career 💕💕💕💕💕. May she smile & shine bright.!!!

Do send her love & blessings!@jayshewakramani pic.twitter.com/mgxtTse2kw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 3, 2020

Kabir Bedi confirmed that she is playing the daugher of Saif in the movie. The veteran actor exulted, “CONGRATULATIONS to Alaya F, my grand-daughter, on her debut film, “Jawaani Jaaneman”, with the dashing Saif Ali Khan playing her father, releasing on Jan 31st! Keep the family flag flying, Alaya All my blessings.”

CONGRATULATIONS to Alaya F, my grand-daughter, on her debut film, “Jawaani Jaaneman”, with the dashing Saif Ali Khan playing her father, releasing on Jan 31st!

Keep the family flag flying, Alaya!!! All my blessings.@SaifOnline #JawaaniJaaneman

TAP to see the full poster. pic.twitter.com/0WaeRymtSr — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 3, 2020

The teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman was released recently and had made headlines. Saif plays a middle-aged casanova in the film. A recreated version of his iconic track Ole Ole was a highlight.

Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar. The movie also stars Tabu. The movie gears up for release on January 31.

