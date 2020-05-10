Jaya Bachchan's Reaction To Abhishek's Emotional Mother's Day Post Is Hilarious; See Pic

On International Mother's Day, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback picture with mother Jaya. Both dressed in traditional attires, Bachchan captioned the picture saying, "Maa".

While the post left celebrities and fans emotional, looks like Jaya Bachchan had another sense of humour game going on. As a reaction to AB's post, Jaya sent her son a picture of a man posing in front of a Momo stall called, 'Dragon Mom Centre'.

A picture that showed some wrong English written on the stall saying, 'Veg MOMS, Cheken MOMS' available', left Abhishek Bachchan ROFLing (rolling on the floor laughing). Abhishek in the picture wrote, 'Sense of humour game on point'.

Meanwhile, Shweta also shared a stunning picture with Jaya Bachchan.

On April 9, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to wish his mother and actor Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. The actor seemed to miss Jaya Bachchan while wishing the yesteryear actor on her 72nd birthday. Abhishek Bachchan in the social media post also revealed that the actor is stuck in Delhi due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government. He also said, "Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The movie that was slated to release on April 24, 2020, seems to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Besides the upcomer, Abhishek Bachchan also has Diya Ghosh's Bob Biswas. The movie also marks the return of Chitrandaga Singh to the movie. She was last seen in Baazaar (2018). Thereafter, Abhishek will also be seen in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull with Ileana D'Cruz.

