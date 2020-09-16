Manoj Muntashir Slams Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' Comment, Asserts Need For 'draining Venom'

Popular Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter to respond to Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's criticism of those maligning the image of the entertainment industry as he elaborated on the words used by her. Jaya Bachchan strongly condemned people who spoke ill of the film industry despite earning their livelihood from it and said a phrase in Hindi which translates to 'do not make a hole in the plate you're eating from', basically meaning 'do not bite the hand that feeds you'.

Manoj, in his tweet written in Hindi, said, "If the film industry is a plate, then it belongs to everyone. The industry satisfies everyone's hunger and people work hard to earn their bread. Nobody survives on anyone's leftovers. The industry has the seal of approval of the Constitution. It does not belong to any family, dynasty or generation". Alluding to the drugs link in Bollywood, he added in another tweet, "If someone has served venom on the plate, it becomes important to drain it out through a hole".

Here are the tweets:

फ़िल्म जगत अगर थाली है, तो ये थाली सबकी है. ये सबकी भूख मिटाती है और सब अपनी मेहनत से इस थाली में रखने के लिए रोटियाँ कमाते हैं. कोई किसी के टुकड़ों पर नहीं पलता. इस थाली पर ISI की जगह संविधान की मुहर है. ये थाली किसी एक परिवार, ख़ानदान या वंश की बपौती नहीं है. — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) September 16, 2020

अगर इस थाली में किसी बदज़ात ने ज़हर परोस दिया है.. तो इसमें छेद करना ज़रूरी है.. ताकि वो ज़हर बह के निकल जाए. https://t.co/dFH1f2vO7i — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) September 16, 2020

Jaya Bachchan raises Bollywood in Parliament

Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament. Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter."

"I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," said Jaya Bachchan.

This comes after BJP MP Ravi Kishan had a day earlier raised the drug links and nexus that has come to light alongside the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which the NCB is probing with some alacrity. Jaya Bachchan's reference to 'people who have made their name in the industry and called it a gutter' is almost certainly a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who made explosive claims alleging rampant drug use while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

